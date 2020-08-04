Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,266,000 after purchasing an additional 265,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 466.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 313,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $363,898,000 after purchasing an additional 257,894 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

GOOGL traded down $11.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,471.72. 75,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1,000.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,587.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,477.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,376.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.07 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

