Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.20

Altiplano Metals Inc (CVE:APN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 20540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and a PE ratio of -12.33.

About Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring mineral properties in Canada and internationally. Its development projects include Farellon and Maria Luisa, which are copper-gold projects located in Chile. The company also owns interests in the Orogrande gold-silver project located in Idaho County, Idaho.

