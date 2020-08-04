Altium Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.95.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.38. 617,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,460,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

