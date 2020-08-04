Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,558,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,930 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.13.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.51. The stock had a trading volume of 455,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,463,430. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

