Altium Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.5% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 72.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,519,000 after buying an additional 4,515,204 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,966 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 20.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,781,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $131.56. The company had a trading volume of 167,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,505,905. The firm has a market cap of $325.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $132.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $115,102,613.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock valued at $179,504,390 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.