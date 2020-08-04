Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.47. The stock had a trading volume of 217,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,799,111. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.15. The company has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.