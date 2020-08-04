American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,710,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,098,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,964 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

NYSE AMT traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $256.86. 82,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,889. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.39 and its 200-day moving average is $244.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total value of $360,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,755. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday. Barclays started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.54.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.