AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.85

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.85 and last traded at $40.83, with a volume of 9251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.23.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.71, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.55.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $484.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.40 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 8.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:COLD)

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.