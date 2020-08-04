Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Increased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.1% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $834,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,922 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 298.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,921 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $38,885,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,642,000 after acquiring an additional 933,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 309.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,148,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,885,000 after acquiring an additional 868,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $229,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.98. The stock had a trading volume of 57,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,673. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.41. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The firm has a market cap of $142.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

