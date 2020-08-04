AMO Coin Price Hits $0.0008 (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One AMO Coin token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. AMO Coin has a market capitalization of $13.99 million and approximately $943,370.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AMO Coin has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.41 or 0.01994277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00084184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00195014 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000969 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000181 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00111484 BTC.

AMO Coin Token Profile

AMO Coin launched on April 1st, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,085,793,254 tokens. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain

AMO Coin Token Trading

AMO Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.