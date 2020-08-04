Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Albertsons Companies (ACI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) recently:

7/29/2020 – Albertsons Companies is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Albertsons Companies is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Albertsons Companies is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Albertsons Companies is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Albertsons Companies is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Albertsons Companies is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Albertsons Companies is now covered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Albertsons Companies is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Albertsons Companies is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Albertsons Companies is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Albertsons Companies is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Albertsons Companies is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Albertsons Companies is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Albertsons Companies is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Albertsons Companies is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Albertsons Companies is now covered by analysts at BofA Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Albertsons Companies is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Albertsons Companies is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Albertsons Companies is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

ACI stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 37,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,674. Albertsons Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.62 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,277,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,520,000.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

