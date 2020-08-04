Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Up 9.1%

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) shares shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.71, 352,966 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 9,619,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AR. Mizuho began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $2.75 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. MKM Partners raised Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $988.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 4.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $484.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Antero Resources by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 39,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Antero Resources by 336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.