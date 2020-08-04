AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AppFolio had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 27.61%.

APPF traded up $12.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.50. 4,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,504. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $180.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.68 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.34, for a total transaction of $69,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $2,605,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,466,299. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair cut shares of AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.50.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

