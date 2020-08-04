AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Bank of America

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $131.00 to $132.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.17.

NYSE:ATR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,971. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.46 and a 200 day moving average of $108.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $124.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $699.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $175,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,854.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 201.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 47.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 625.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

