Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Short Interest Up 9.6% in July

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the June 30th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 459,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,735,000 after acquiring an additional 23,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth $61,583,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth $716,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 105,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 23,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

AWI traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.31. The stock had a trading volume of 16,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,876. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.72 and a 200 day moving average of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.04. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $111.46.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.05 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 56.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

