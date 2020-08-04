ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ASX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ASE Technology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASE Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ASE Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.76. 3,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,372. ASE Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1365 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter worth $61,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 28,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.