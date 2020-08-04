Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) released its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1.92%.

Shares of NASDAQ AY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.99. 1,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,775. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69. Atlantica Yield has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77.

AY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on Atlantica Yield and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

