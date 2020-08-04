Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) will post $1.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Avantor reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $6.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

AVTR has been the subject of several research reports. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avantor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $747,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,159.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 20,886,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $332,094,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,761,317 shares of company stock worth $553,168,848 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 538.5% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,915,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,866,000. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth about $38,272,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth about $25,213,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,625,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.49. 52,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,828,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54. Avantor has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $22.86.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

