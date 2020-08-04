Avcorp Industries (TSE:AVP) Shares Down 15.8%

Avcorp Industries, Inc. (TSE:AVP)’s stock price fell 15.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 249,193 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 263% from the average session volume of 68,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market cap of $36.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Avcorp Industries (TSE:AVP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$40.21 million during the quarter.

Avcorp Industries Inc designs and builds airframe structures for aircraft companies in the civil and defense markets in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and internationally. It provides metallic and composite aero structures assembly and integration services; and aircraft structural component repair services, as well as designs and manufactures composite aero structures.

