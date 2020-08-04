Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,422 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.29. The stock had a trading volume of 65,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,004. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

