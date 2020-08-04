Ballentine Partners LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $14,485,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $334,000.

VEU traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,670. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.15.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

