Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 4,431 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 38,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.13.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.81. 11,153,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,463,430. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $125.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15, a PEG ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.49.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

