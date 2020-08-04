Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Decreased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,224,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213,431 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $76,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 52,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 3.4% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $801,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 294,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. DA Davidson cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 33,902,623 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 71,507,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,226,720. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.98. 3,002,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,774,284. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $216.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

