Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,600 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the June 30th total of 405,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NTB traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.19. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.93.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.55 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 28.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 13.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

