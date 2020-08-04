Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Short Interest Up 9.7% in July

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,050,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the June 30th total of 17,370,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 143,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,544. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a positive return on equity of 84.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 948,353 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $18,246,311.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Paulson bought 2,041,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,411,974.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,618,309 shares of company stock valued at $79,509,247 over the last 90 days. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 214.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,994,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,910,000 after buying an additional 9,547,589 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,340,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,275,000 after buying an additional 3,020,889 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,504,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,344,000 after buying an additional 735,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,441,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,480,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,368,000 after buying an additional 332,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

