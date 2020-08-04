BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMWYY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Main First Bank began coverage on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMWYY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 43,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,476. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $28.55.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

