Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Bank of America

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BERY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Berry Global Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.71.

NYSE BERY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.08. 39,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,575. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $52.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.15.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 82.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,132,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372,322 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 12,417,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,591,000 after acquiring an additional 578,808 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,037,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317,324 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,608,000 after acquiring an additional 953,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,611,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,042,000 after acquiring an additional 479,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

