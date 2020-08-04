Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Million

Analysts expect that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will post $1.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.45 million. Biomerica reported sales of $1.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year sales of $5.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 million to $6.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.52 million, with estimates ranging from $6.03 million to $17.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Biomerica.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Biomerica from $6.25 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Biomerica by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Biomerica by 145.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 5.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRA stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Biomerica has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.70 and a beta of -0.71.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

