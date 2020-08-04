Bismuth (BIS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,813.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000944 BTC on major exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.46 million and $2,813.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000954 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

