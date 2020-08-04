BitBall (BTB) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One BitBall token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $611,639.35 and approximately $242,989.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 61.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00034998 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,157.49 or 0.99208514 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000761 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00161648 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001133 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004263 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,455,032 tokens. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.