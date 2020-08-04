Bitcoin Atom Market Cap Reaches $3.12 Million (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 52.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $375.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000082 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000114 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

