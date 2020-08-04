Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.45

Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 5628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.