Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.45

Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 5628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%.
About Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
