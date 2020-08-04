Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Lowered to “Hold” at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday. SunTrust Banks currently has $80.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $84.00.

BAH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

NYSE BAH traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.08. 24,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,211. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.86. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at about $441,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.