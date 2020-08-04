BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

BNTGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of BNTGY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,781. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.50. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. BRENNTAG AG/ADR had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that BRENNTAG AG/ADR will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

