Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Lifted by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 144.2% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,921,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $1,043,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,803,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 480,747 shares of company stock worth $150,544,165. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.65. 78,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,954. The company has a market cap of $131.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

