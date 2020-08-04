Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Boosted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,026,003,000 after acquiring an additional 508,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,348,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 18.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $992,188,000 after purchasing an additional 651,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.25.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total transaction of $1,612,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total transaction of $17,760,171.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 480,747 shares of company stock worth $150,544,165 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,954. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The company has a market capitalization of $131.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

