Brokerages Expect Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) to Announce -$1.05 EPS

Analysts expect Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) to post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ earnings. Catalyst Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($1.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($3.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.64) to ($2.43). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Catalyst Biosciences.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBIO. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of CBIO stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,036. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.33. Catalyst Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

