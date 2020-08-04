Brokerages Expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Brokerages expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Kimco Realty reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KIM. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,674,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,398,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,902,000 after buying an additional 6,560,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,155,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 15,980.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,316,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,743,000 after buying an additional 4,289,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,346,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,032,000 after buying an additional 2,004,764 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.46. 129,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,953,810. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

