Brokerages Set Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) Target Price at $7.64

Shares of Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRK shares. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

NYSE:CRK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.10. 2,263,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,242. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $225.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 778,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $354,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 164,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,943.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $663,250. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 198,669 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 344,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 195,426 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.