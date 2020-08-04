Brokerages Set DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) PT at $21.67

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DSPG. ValuEngine cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on DSP Group from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

DSP Group stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.62. 2,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,866. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39. DSP Group has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $358.36 million, a PE ratio of -109.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DSP Group news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 18,000 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $308,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ofer Elyakim sold 77,597 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,399,073.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,629,612.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,492. 8.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in DSP Group by 82.2% during the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,806,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 815,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $6,634,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of DSP Group by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 613,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after buying an additional 160,198 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,918,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DSP Group by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 94,324 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

