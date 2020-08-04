Brokerages Set Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Price Target at $11.33

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Capital One Financial lowered Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.21. 12,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 4.70. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rattler Midstream

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.