Brokerages Set Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT at $31.62

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.62.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura Instinet raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Nomura raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 40.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.
Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($3.11). The company had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.64 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The company’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
About Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.
