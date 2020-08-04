BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 74.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.80-2.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded up $6.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.91. 129,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,765. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average of $56.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, Director John A. Fees sold 17,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $1,053,313.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,699.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $53,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,542 shares of company stock worth $1,370,936 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

