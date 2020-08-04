Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. cut its position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cable One by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Cable One by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Cable One by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth $591,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CABO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 price target (up from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,726.67.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 769 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,805.00, for a total value of $1,388,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,890 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 327 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,802.00, for a total value of $589,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,399 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CABO traded down $19.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,842.99. The company had a trading volume of 811 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,304. Cable One Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,031.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2,044.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,777.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1,713.82.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.20 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 40.48 EPS for the current year.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

