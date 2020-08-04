carVertical Price Down 17.9% This Week (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. During the last week, carVertical has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $13,243.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get carVertical alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.41 or 0.01994277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00084184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00195014 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000969 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000181 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00111484 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical was first traded on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.