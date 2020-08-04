Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT stock traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $131.78. 2,834,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,168. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.98 and a 200-day moving average of $123.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.53.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

