Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.53.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.79. The company had a trading volume of 93,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,168. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,345,000 after acquiring an additional 102,641 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,938 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,885,000 after purchasing an additional 62,036 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,799,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,986,000 after buying an additional 19,753 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

