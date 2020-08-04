Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,470,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the June 30th total of 21,010,000 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In related news, Director Non-Eci Usrpi Aiv Riverstone bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $53,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel purchased 1,017,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $834,329.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,037,916 shares of company stock valued at $7,173,825. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,644 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth about $2,949,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,922 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 190,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 216,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.92. 120,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,667,212. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 7.12.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.29 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 56.81%. Analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDEV shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks raised Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.39.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

