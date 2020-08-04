Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives C$16.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.00.

CG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of TSE:CG traded up C$1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$18.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,393,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,574. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.75. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$5.52 and a one year high of C$18.28.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$502.07 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -21.94%.

In other news, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.53, for a total transaction of C$43,431.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,308 shares in the company, valued at C$220,647.24. Also, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.93, for a total transaction of C$186,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$198,658.58. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,611 shares of company stock worth $612,191.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

