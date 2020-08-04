Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.26

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$17.26 and last traded at C$17.26, with a volume of 195632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and a PE ratio of -68.35.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$502.07 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.94%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 12,500 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.93, for a total transaction of C$186,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,306 shares in the company, valued at C$198,658.58. Also, Senior Officer John William Pearson sold 22,210 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$310,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$227,178. Insiders sold a total of 43,611 shares of company stock valued at $612,191 in the last quarter.

About Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

